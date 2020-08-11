Advertisement

VMI prepares for adjusted Matriculation Day Saturday

VMI says almost 40% of this year's class will be out-of-state students
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest classes ever is getting ready to have their matriculation at VMI August 15 in a first-time two-day event.

According to the Virginia Military Institute, each cadet is allowed to have two guests with them on-campus as they sign the matriculation book, discuss academic opportunities, receive company and room assignments, and relay their goodbyes to family. Events of the day are set to begin at 8 a.m. at different campus locations. Superintendent Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III ‘62 will deliver remarks at 3 p.m. in Cameron Hall.

Additional information about the matriculation events can be found here .

