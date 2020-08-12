ACC, SEC plan to move ahead with fall sports

(WDBJ) - On a day when sports fans saw the Big 10 and Pac 12 suspend their Fall 2020 sports amid concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, two power five conferences are remaining focused on safely conducting competition.

In a statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday, members pointed out, “We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape adjusts.”

Courtesy @theACC/Twitter (Courtesy @theACC/Twitter)

Commissioner Greg Sankey of the SEC also released a statement Tuesday on their conference’s plans to hold tight to fall sports in 2020. “I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”

Courtesy @SEC/Twitter (Courtesy @SEC/Twitter)

