Blacksburg Town Council passes ordinance requiring extra safety measures during pandemic; goes into effect midnight Wednesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Town Council voted in favor Tuesday night for a major step toward added safety efforts throughout the community during the coronavirus crisis. The moves will go into effect at midnight, Wednesday, August 12.

As WDBJ7 previously reported, these stricter guidelines will impact local businesses heavily and come with a penalty for those who choose not to follow the following:

-All food establishments must close by midnight

-Indoor business capacity is limited to just 50 percent of maximum occupancy

-Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people

-All people must wear masks when out in a public setting

Suspects who violate the ordinance are subject to a Class 4 Misdemeanor and $250 fine.

