Advertisement

Blacksburg Town Council passes ordinance requiring extra safety measures during pandemic; goes into effect midnight Wednesday

Suspects who violate the ordinance are subject to a Class 4 Misdemeanor and $250 fine.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Town Council voted in favor Tuesday night for a major step toward added safety efforts throughout the community during the coronavirus crisis. The moves will go into effect at midnight, Wednesday, August 12.

As WDBJ7 previously reported, these stricter guidelines will impact local businesses heavily and come with a penalty for those who choose not to follow the following:

-All food establishments must close by midnight

-Indoor business capacity is limited to just 50 percent of maximum occupancy

-Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people

-All people must wear masks when out in a public setting

Suspects who violate the ordinance are subject to a Class 4 Misdemeanor and $250 fine.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACC, SEC plan to move ahead with fall sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On a day when sports fans saw the Big 10 and Pac 12 suspend their Fall 2020 sports amid concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, two power five conferences are remaining focused on safely conducting competition.

News

Public health expert “cautiously optimistic” about school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As schools prepare to reopen, a leading public health expert in our region says she’s “cautiously optimistic.” During a briefing for reporters on Tuesday, Dr. Molly O’Dell said school superintendents in the region are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health, and taking the responsibility for decisions on face-to-face instruction “extremely seriously.”

News

Grayson County schools deal with earthquake damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most of the Grayson County schools that were damaged in Sunday’s earthquake have been cleared to reopen, but one, Grayson County High School, still requires some attention.

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

Latest News

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

After school programs turned daycares provide learning environments for students while parents work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
As COVID-19 cases increase, in Martinsville and Henry County after school programs have transformed into daycares to help parents. Schools started virtually this week.

News

Schools work to build substitute roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
While teachers prepare their classrooms, districts are making sure their sidelines are stacked with substitutes to fill in if needed.

News

Lynchburg area achieves functional zero for homeless veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The landmark means fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed.

News

Lynchburg Police Department seeks to add 26 police officer positions to force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the need is there as the city's population grows and as the department seeks to engage the community more.

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 3 hours ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.