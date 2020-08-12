Bowers says development of Evans Spring property would be a priority if elected mayor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -David Bowers says the city lost hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, when it allowed opposition to derail a proposed development along I-581.

The former mayor is running to reclaim the mayor’s office, and on Tuesday he said would make development of the Evans Spring property a priority.

“Roanoke said no to a $250 million investment, no to 1600 new jobs, and no to millions in new tax revenue,” Bowers told reporters during a teleconference Tuesday morning. “Roanoke sent that developer packing all the way back to Charlotte. Weren’t we the clever ones? No, we were not.”

The developer had asked the city to rezone the land for a wholesale club, golf facility, retail and restaurant space, and more. Neighbors pushed back against the plan over concerns about traffic and the size and scope of the project. The proposal was withdrawn in February.

Bowers is running as an Independent, challenging incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat.

Martin Jeffrey is also running for Mayor as an Independent. He went to court to get his name on the November ballot, and has appealed a circuit court ruling denying his request.

