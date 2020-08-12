Centra says coronavirus numbers remain high, but are stabilizing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In a virtual update Wednesday, Centra Health said its coronavirus numbers are stable.

They say the battle is not over yet, but that signs of improvement have started to show.

“But at the same time we’ve really gotta continue to be vigilant and continue to kinda do all the things that we know are important moving forward,” said Andy Mueller, Centra president and CEO.

Centra says it has a total of 40 patients at Lynchburg General with the virus.

Of those 40, ten are in the intensive care unit, with six of those patients on ventilators.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Chris Lewis says Lynchburg General has now collapsed from two ICU units down to one for treating those with the virus.

“Fortunately, as of yesterday evening, we were able to collapse that into just one ICU dedicated to COVID patients because our numbers for ICU-level care have been dropping over time,” said Lewis.

But in the case demand for COVID treatment rises again, Lynchburg General is prepared to act.

It’s also invested about $1.5 million into re-purposing its pulmonary unit, which could help aid in care.

“That unit will have the capability of flexing from medical, surgical beds to additional ICU beds, and that’s gonna be about 18 beds that are gonna be impacted there, so that’ll give us even greater capacity beyond what we have today,” said Mueller.

They expect changes to that unit to be done in October, just before flu season.

Centra says they’re hopeful this flu season will not be a bad one. They say that hope comes from light trends they’ve seen in the southern hemisphere.

To-date, their health system has seen 42 coronavirus deaths.

