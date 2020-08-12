City of Lynchburg approves bonds for Centra Health

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg has approved for up to $200M worth of bonds to be issued for the benefit of Centra Health.

Those funds could be used to finance a new women’s center at Lynchburg General.

The money could also be used to bring more parking to that area.

While Centra says they aren’t 100 percent sure if they’ll make that move, they say they have equipment and infrastructure that does need updating.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is potentially relocating our women and children’s facility from Virginia Baptist to Lynchburg General, and this debt gives us the ability to have that option,” said Andy Mueller, Centra president and CEO.

Centra says they plan to continue to have a significant amount of clinical care at Virginia Baptist.

