COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are down day-to-day

Percent of new positive tests is also down
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 102,521 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 101,745 reported Tuesday, a 776-case increase, which is lower than the 996-case increase reported from Monday to Tuesday.

4,147 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,352 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,344 reported Tuesday. 1,283,409 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.5 percent reported Tuesday.

1,281 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 1,293, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,247 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

