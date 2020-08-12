COVIDWISE app tops 300,000 downloads

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -The COVIDWISE app that Virginia rolled out a week ago has been downloaded more than 300,000 times.

Governor Ralph Northam introduced the smartphone app during a news conference last Wednesday.

The anonymous app uses bluetooth technology to notify users they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

As of midnight Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 305,358 downloads.

