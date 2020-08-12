Advertisement

COVIDWISE app tops 300,000 downloads

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam introduces COVIDWISE smartphone app.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam introduces COVIDWISE smartphone app.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -The COVIDWISE app that Virginia rolled out a week ago has been downloaded more than 300,000 times.

Governor Ralph Northam introduced the smartphone app during a news conference last Wednesday.

The anonymous app uses bluetooth technology to notify users they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID 19.

As of midnight Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 305,358 downloads.

