Advertisement

eBook designed for educators and parents during pandemic

"Helping Our Kids Go Back to School Well: A Practical Guide for Parents and Educators during COVID-19" is a free guide available to download
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An international group of experts has released a free eBook to help parents with students returning to school during COVID-19.

A group of educators, parents, psychologists, researchers, and coaches called “Resilience Now for Parents” just released the downloadable guide for parents to help manage their children’s fear, frustrations, and anxiety as they return to classrooms.

7 of 10 teens report struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents around the world can download the free toolkit to help them transition children back to classrooms during the pandemic.

Parents everywhere are experiencing a great deal of trepidation and have many unanswered questions about sending their kids back to school.

Download is available here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adding virtual support for ESL students

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
To help English as a Second Language (ESL) students succeed, Galax City Public Schools has invested in more resources this fall.

News

Charlottesville community, families of Aug. 2017 victims mark three years since tragedy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
August 12, 2017 is a date deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in Charlottesville.

News

Anniversary of Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Consumer

Bedford County leaders cut ribbon on new broadband tower during crucial time for internet service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Just 16months ago, leader broke ground on the first in a series of new broadband towers in the county.

Latest News

News

City of Lynchburg approves bonds for Centra Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The city approved for up to $200M in bonds to be issued for the benefit of Centra.

Education

Highland County schools prepare for return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
The school system in Highland County faces a unique problem: with only around two-hundred and thirty students all in one building, they have to be extra careful about reopening.

Coronavirus

Centra says coronavirus numbers remain high, but are stabilizing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg General currently has a total of 40 coronavirus patients.

News

Ebook Aims to Help Kids Go Back To School Well

Updated: 1 hour ago

WDBJ

Highland County school summer food program ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
In Highland County, teacher volunteers were putting together the packages Tuesday for the last day of that school system's food program. Administrators there are happy with the results.

Education

Rockbridge County delays school opening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
Rockbridge schools will now start on September 8th, instead of the originally planned late August opening, and will be entirely remote for grades two through twelve for the first nine weeks.