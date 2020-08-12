eBook designed for educators and parents during pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An international group of experts has released a free eBook to help parents with students returning to school during COVID-19.

A group of educators, parents, psychologists, researchers, and coaches called “Resilience Now for Parents” just released the downloadable guide for parents to help manage their children’s fear, frustrations, and anxiety as they return to classrooms.

7 of 10 teens report struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents around the world can download the free toolkit to help them transition children back to classrooms during the pandemic.

Parents everywhere are experiencing a great deal of trepidation and have many unanswered questions about sending their kids back to school.

Download is available here.

