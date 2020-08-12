Advertisement

Galax schools will kick off delayed fall semester fully online

Galax High School
Galax High School(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax City schools will be 100 percent virtual for the start of the academic year.

That’s a complete reversal from the school board’s original plan to keep students in the classroom five days a week, with an option for families to choose a virtual learning program.

Superintendent Susan Tilley says the board felt like this was the safest decision after seeing how schools across the country have been affected by reopening plans.

“I think after watching so many other school divisions open and have to close within the first day or week, that the thought was, why would we need to wait for that inevitability to make a decision that we know is coming our way anyway?”

The first day of school was set for next Wednesday, but that’s been pushed back to September 8, after Labor Day. The goal of the calendar change is to give teachers more time to prepare.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Health districts offer back-to-school immunizations Saturday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
No appointment is needed.

Consumer

Kroger Mid-Atlantic recalls cheese dips after potential salmonella contamination

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and August 6 in stores located in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio

News

Shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recording of live WDBJ7 newscast

The New Back-to-School

Salem City Schools updates reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
During the first two weeks, 25 percent of students, in all grades, will attend in-person classes one day per week.

Latest News

News

Man Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Boy in NC-CBS

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating shooting in northwest; no one arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates this incident is connected to a report of shots fired late Tuesday night.

Crime

Man arrested for shooting five-year-old to death in North Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Cannon Hinnat was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Archers Road. Police say the boy died at a hospital.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are down day-to-day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,281 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 1,293.

Crime

Man arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Montgomery County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The suspect has been charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.