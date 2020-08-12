Galax schools will kick off delayed fall semester fully online

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax City schools will be 100 percent virtual for the start of the academic year.

That’s a complete reversal from the school board’s original plan to keep students in the classroom five days a week, with an option for families to choose a virtual learning program.

Superintendent Susan Tilley says the board felt like this was the safest decision after seeing how schools across the country have been affected by reopening plans.

“I think after watching so many other school divisions open and have to close within the first day or week, that the thought was, why would we need to wait for that inevitability to make a decision that we know is coming our way anyway?”

The first day of school was set for next Wednesday, but that’s been pushed back to September 8, after Labor Day. The goal of the calendar change is to give teachers more time to prepare.

