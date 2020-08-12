Advertisement

Health districts offer back-to-school immunizations Saturday

(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are collaborating with community organizations to provide back-to-school immunizations for children.

The Roanoke City Health Department and Bradley Free Clinic will host a drive-thru clinic Saturday, August 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Roanoke City Health Department (Civic Mall, 1502 Williamson Road in Roanoke). No appointment is needed. Vaccines are provided at no cost, but if you have insurance, you’re asked to have your insurance card with you. If you have your child’s vaccine record, have that, too.

(Note: The immunization event previously scheduled for August 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bradley Free Clinic is canceled, and is being combined with the August 15 event at the Roanoke City Health Department.)

“We need to do everything in our power to ensure our children are as healthy and protected as possible as they return to school this fall,” said Jerryann West, public health nurse supervisor for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “All children need to be vaccinated, regardless if they are returning to school in-person or virtually.”

Future collaborative clinics are planned with the Bradley Free Clinic (540-344-5156) and New Horizons Healthcare (540-362-0360), to provide opportunities and events for families to get their children vaccinated. Call to schedule an appointment.

“We want all of our children to start school on time, healthy, and safe. Our state data shows that many children missed well visits and vaccines during the stay at home order, and we anticipate we have a greater-than-usual number of children who still need vaccines,” said Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. “We invite parents to arrange for their children to get the needed vaccines as soon as possible.”

For more information, call 540-283-5050.

