Highland County school summer food program ends

MONTEREY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer comes to an end, school food programs are also wrapping up.

In Highland County, teacher volunteers were putting together the packages Tuesday for the last day of that school system's food program.

Administrators there are happy with the results.

“You know, I gave directions, real detailed directions, trying to protect us, to protect them from COVID. And everyone has done an amazing job following the directions they were given,” said Superintendent Dr.Thomas Schott. “I have not had one person come through the line to pick up food that was not grateful.”

They say nearly all of the system’s students took advantage of the program.

