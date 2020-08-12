Advertisement

Highland County schools prepare for return

The entire school system of Highland County, Va., is in a single building in Monterey.
The entire school system of Highland County, Va., is in a single building in Monterey.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The school system in Highland County faces a unique problem: with only around 230 students all in one building, they have to be extra careful about reopening.

Outside, there are only a few cars in the parking lot. Only staff are in, getting ready for the September 8 start of classes.

But plans have been underway since June.

“Yeah, it’s been a work in progress for months,” said Dr. Thomas Schott, the superintendent.

The Chrome Books have been delivered, and classrooms closed since March are being set up.

But even in a small system like Highland County’s, spacing out desks can prove a challenge, requiring even a 16-student class to move into two rooms.

They’ve turned to technology for answers, while being prepared to adapt to whatever comes on.

“As of right now, that’s what I keep telling everyone, as of now,” Schott said. “I even joke with my principals, I say, I look at my watch and I say, at two o’clock we have a plan. ‘Cause some things, we’ve been to meetings, and the following day, it changes.”

The superintendent has to be extra careful.

“With having both elementary and high school in one building, it’s a quick infect here,” Schott said. “So if we have one person come in with COVID, it doesn’t take long to infect the whole system.”

And if that happens, he’s prepared to go entirely remote.

“I’d rather shut everything down and no one ever get COVID, even we’re out and people getting tested and things like that,” said Schott. “I’d rather do that, than one person gets sick, because we don’t know the implications of what the COVID’s going to do.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adding virtual support for ESL students

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
To help English as a Second Language (ESL) students succeed, Galax City Public Schools has invested in more resources this fall.

News

Charlottesville community, families of Aug. 2017 victims mark three years since tragedy

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
August 12, 2017 is a date deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in Charlottesville.

News

Anniversary of Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Education

eBook designed for educators and parents during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Gaona
Parents around the world can download the free toolkit to help them transition children back to classrooms during the pandemic.

Consumer

Bedford County leaders cut ribbon on new broadband tower during crucial time for internet service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Just 16months ago, leader broke ground on the first in a series of new broadband towers in the county.

Latest News

News

City of Lynchburg approves bonds for Centra Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The city approved for up to $200M in bonds to be issued for the benefit of Centra.

Coronavirus

Centra says coronavirus numbers remain high, but are stabilizing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg General currently has a total of 40 coronavirus patients.

News

Ebook Aims to Help Kids Go Back To School Well

Updated: 1 hour ago

WDBJ

Highland County school summer food program ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
In Highland County, teacher volunteers were putting together the packages Tuesday for the last day of that school system's food program. Administrators there are happy with the results.

Education

Rockbridge County delays school opening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
Rockbridge schools will now start on September 8th, instead of the originally planned late August opening, and will be entirely remote for grades two through twelve for the first nine weeks.