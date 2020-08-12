Highland County schools prepare for return

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The school system in Highland County faces a unique problem: with only around 230 students all in one building, they have to be extra careful about reopening.

Outside, there are only a few cars in the parking lot. Only staff are in, getting ready for the September 8 start of classes.

But plans have been underway since June.

“Yeah, it’s been a work in progress for months,” said Dr. Thomas Schott, the superintendent.

The Chrome Books have been delivered, and classrooms closed since March are being set up.

But even in a small system like Highland County’s, spacing out desks can prove a challenge, requiring even a 16-student class to move into two rooms.

They’ve turned to technology for answers, while being prepared to adapt to whatever comes on.

“As of right now, that’s what I keep telling everyone, as of now,” Schott said. “I even joke with my principals, I say, I look at my watch and I say, at two o’clock we have a plan. ‘Cause some things, we’ve been to meetings, and the following day, it changes.”

The superintendent has to be extra careful.

“With having both elementary and high school in one building, it’s a quick infect here,” Schott said. “So if we have one person come in with COVID, it doesn’t take long to infect the whole system.”

And if that happens, he’s prepared to go entirely remote.

“I’d rather shut everything down and no one ever get COVID, even we’re out and people getting tested and things like that,” said Schott. “I’d rather do that, than one person gets sick, because we don’t know the implications of what the COVID’s going to do.”

