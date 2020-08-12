Advertisement

Judicial Circuits must submit plans for resuming jury trials

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Empty courtrooms are no longer surprising inside the Oliver Hill Justice Center.

They're the norm.

“Defendants in criminal cases are having to make that decision. Do I want to precede with my case without a jury, which some are absolutely doing, or do I want to exercise my right to a jury,” said Judge David Carson. Carson is the chief judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Virginia.

In May, we reported that the state’s general district courts have continued more than 413,000 cases.

Combined with circuit courts and juvenile and domestic relation courts across the commonwealth, that number rises to over 670,000 cases.

According to Judge Carson though, only a fraction of those make it to a jury box.

“The number of cases that actually get tried, is very small, and it’s certainly less than 5 percent of the cases that get filed, and may even be less than 1 percent.”

On July 29th, an 8th order extending the declaration of the judicial emergency in response to COVID-19 was signed.

It says that from August 10-August 30th, jury trials can’t happen. But it doesn’t mean that they’re able to resume on August 31st.

All 31 circuits in Virginia must submit plans for what jury trials will look like.

“There will absolutely be masks involved, distancing involved, limited to no touch of anything,” said Carson.

But each plan will be different, that can be concluded just from the different layouts of courthouses. As far as when the first jury trial will happen:

“I would anticipate that sometime after the 17th that we’ll start hearing things, but there has been no communication as to when and how and where.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACC, SEC plan to move ahead with fall sports

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On a day when sports fans saw the Big 10 and Pac 12 suspend their Fall 2020 sports amid concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, two power five conferences are remaining focused on safely conducting competition.

News

Blacksburg Town Council passes ordinance requiring extra safety measures during pandemic; goes into effect midnight Wednesday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Suspects who violate the ordinance are subject to a Class 4 Misdemeanor and $250 fine.

News

Public health expert “cautiously optimistic” about school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As schools prepare to reopen, a leading public health expert in our region says she’s “cautiously optimistic.” During a briefing for reporters on Tuesday, Dr. Molly O’Dell said school superintendents in the region are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health, and taking the responsibility for decisions on face-to-face instruction “extremely seriously.”

News

Grayson County schools deal with earthquake damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most of the Grayson County schools that were damaged in Sunday’s earthquake have been cleared to reopen, but one, Grayson County High School, still requires some attention.

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

Latest News

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

After school programs turned daycares provide learning environments for students while parents work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
As COVID-19 cases increase, in Martinsville and Henry County after school programs have transformed into daycares to help parents. Schools started virtually this week.

News

Schools work to build substitute roster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
While teachers prepare their classrooms, districts are making sure their sidelines are stacked with substitutes to fill in if needed.

News

Lynchburg area achieves functional zero for homeless veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The landmark means fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed.

News

Lynchburg Police Department seeks to add 26 police officer positions to force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the need is there as the city's population grows and as the department seeks to engage the community more.

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 3 hours ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.