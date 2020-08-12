Judicial Circuits must submit plans for resuming jury trials

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Empty courtrooms are no longer surprising inside the Oliver Hill Justice Center.

They're the norm.

“Defendants in criminal cases are having to make that decision. Do I want to precede with my case without a jury, which some are absolutely doing, or do I want to exercise my right to a jury,” said Judge David Carson. Carson is the chief judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Virginia.

In May, we reported that the state’s general district courts have continued more than 413,000 cases.

Combined with circuit courts and juvenile and domestic relation courts across the commonwealth, that number rises to over 670,000 cases.

According to Judge Carson though, only a fraction of those make it to a jury box.

“The number of cases that actually get tried, is very small, and it’s certainly less than 5 percent of the cases that get filed, and may even be less than 1 percent.”

On July 29th, an 8th order extending the declaration of the judicial emergency in response to COVID-19 was signed.

It says that from August 10-August 30th, jury trials can’t happen. But it doesn’t mean that they’re able to resume on August 31st.

All 31 circuits in Virginia must submit plans for what jury trials will look like.

“There will absolutely be masks involved, distancing involved, limited to no touch of anything,” said Carson.

But each plan will be different, that can be concluded just from the different layouts of courthouses. As far as when the first jury trial will happen:

“I would anticipate that sometime after the 17th that we’ll start hearing things, but there has been no communication as to when and how and where.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.