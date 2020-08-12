Man arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody following an investigation of a reported indecent exposure that happened in Shawsville August 5.

Tuesday, 35-year-old Walter Franklin Morgan, of Elliston, was arrested in Roanoke by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office wanted to thank the public for their assistance, as information they provided led to his arrest.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.