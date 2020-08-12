Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Montgomery County

Photo courtesy Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office.(MCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody following an investigation of a reported indecent exposure that happened in Shawsville August 5.

Tuesday, 35-year-old Walter Franklin Morgan, of Elliston, was arrested in Roanoke by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He is being held at the Montgomery County jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office wanted to thank the public for their assistance, as information they provided led to his arrest.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are down day-to-day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,281 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 1,293.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mentally Preparing Students to Go Back to School Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Change can often result in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in both children and adults.

News

Mentally Preparing Students to Go Back to School Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
Change can often result in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in both children and adults.

Latest News

News

Roanoke counselor encourages parents to prepare students mentally for new school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“A lot of times our kids are struggling with depression and we don’t know it because it doesn’t look like what we think it should look like."

Forecast

More Storms Expected This Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago

The New Back-to-School

Support staff needed this school year in Montgomery County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The district needs extra custodians, lunch and recess aides, daycare workers and bus drivers to provide extra help.

News

Blacksburg Council passes emergency COVID-19 ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

Education

Roanoke City Schools votes in favor of virtual start

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke City Schools has voted in favor of a virtual start to the Fall 2020 school year.

News

Tractor-trailer fire cleared after causing miles of delays along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All northbound traffic is being directed to leave the highway at Exit 118.