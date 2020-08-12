Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting five-year-old to death in North Carolina

Darius Sessoms mugshot
Darius Sessoms mugshot(Wilson, NC Police)
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for the murder of a five-year-old in North Carolina is in custody.

Darius Sessoms is charged with 1st degree murder and is being held with no bond.

Cannon Hinnat was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Archers Road. Police say the boy died at a hospital.

Local media reports indicate Sessoms is the child’s neighbor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hinnant’s family. The page reads, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia are down day-to-day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,281 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 1,293.

Crime

Man arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Montgomery County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The suspect has been charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 12, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Mentally Preparing Students to Go Back to School Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Change can often result in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in both children and adults.

News

Mentally Preparing Students to Go Back to School Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
Change can often result in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in both children and adults.

News

Roanoke counselor encourages parents to prepare students mentally for new school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“A lot of times our kids are struggling with depression and we don’t know it because it doesn’t look like what we think it should look like."

Forecast

More Storms Expected This Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago

The New Back-to-School

Support staff needed this school year in Montgomery County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The district needs extra custodians, lunch and recess aides, daycare workers and bus drivers to provide extra help.

News

Blacksburg Council passes emergency COVID-19 ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports