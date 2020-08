ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in the gasoline tank fire Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1700 block of Murry Road SW at 5:53 p.m.

Units arrived to find a 55 gallon tank on fire.

The fire was contained to the tank.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

