No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The roars of the crowd will be missing from the Masters this year.

Augusta National says it will not have spectators when the Masters is played two weeks before Thanksgiving. That means all three majors won’t have fans this year.

The silence will be most deafening at the Masters. The tournament is renowned for its roars on the back nine on Sunday. Tiger Woods says when he won last year, it helped to look at leaderboards so that he could have a better understanding of what each cheer meant.

The Masters was moved from April to Nov. 12-15 because the COVID-19 pandemic.

