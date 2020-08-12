Roanoke counselor encourages parents to prepare students mentally for new school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Change can often result in depression, anxiety and other mental health issues in both children and adults. 2020 has been filled with a lot of change, especially when it comes to education.

Dana McKenzie, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Restore Family Services, said kids need routine and the pandemic dramatically altered their sense of stability.

“Post COVID, everything changed,” she said. “Everything exploded. "

She opened her own counseling practice in Roanoke last October, never expecting the increased need that would come just a few short months later. And her clients, who are mostly kids, struggled with a lot of difficult questions.

“Am I going to go back to school? Am I going to be with my friends?” She said. “I don’t want to be here. I’m so bored. Get me out of this house.”

Being taken away from their schools, their routines, and their friends was hard for many of McKenzie’s clients.

“For them that was really isolating,” she said. “That was really life changing. They’re not able to do what they normally do and that causes a lot of insecurity.”

It can be hard to recognize the signs that children are having a harder time than usual coping with these challenges because depression and anxiety often manifest themselves differently in kids than in adults.

“For these kids, it might be irritability or it might be that they don’t want to do the things they used to do before,” McKenzie said. “It might just be that they withdraw or isolate. Or it could just be something they are struggling with internally.”

McKenzie encourages parents to pay close attention and keep track of how long their mood and behavior has been different.

“You know your child better than anyone,” she said. ”It’s clinical level, where you know they need some intervention by a mental health person, if it’s persisting for more days than not.”

She said reaching out to a therapist or counselor to help to navigate this season can benefit parents and kids alike.

“Life is hard. Life is tricky. And it’s confusing. And there’s nothing wrong with having someone help you figure things out and to talk things out. And there’s no reason to do it alone.”

There are still a lot of changes to come as kids prepare to go back to school. Those changes could affect students’ mental health even more.

“A lot of times our kids are struggling with depression and we don’t know it because it doesn’t look like what we think it should look like,” McKenzie explained.

Now as school districts and parents prepare to send their kids back to school, students also need to mentally prepare for their new normal.

"There's going to be some confusion about what am I allowed to do, what am I not allowed to do?"

McKenzie said that even with that anxiety, there’s also a lot of excitement “because they are getting back to some of that normalcy that they remember.”

So help your kids walk through both emotions as they experience them.

“You have to present with your children and you have to listen to them,” McKenzie said. “Even if you don’t agree, be present enough to disagree in a way that allows them to be heard.”

And before they go back to school, talk about the changes they’ll see and help them game plan for different scenarios.

“Role playing,” McKenzie suggested. “What happens if Johnny takes off his mask, what are you going to do? Or what if the teacher tells you to put your mask back on, what are you going to do?”

Mental and emotional preparation can go along way for a child to succeed this school year.

If you have some concerns about your child’s behavior but don’t know if it’s something they might actually need help with, McKenzie said you can call her office or another therapist to talk about your child and what you’re noticing. Then those professionals can let you know if your child needs any extra attention.

Just making that initial phone call can be a hard first step, but McKenzie reminds parents that there’s no up front commitment and that long-term therapy isn’t always necessary.

