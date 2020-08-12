Roanoke County to offer ‘hazard pay’ bonus

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is allocating $1.4 million in bonuses for county employees.

The ‘hazard pay’ funding for first responders comes from the federal CARES Act passed in March.

Full-time police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and paramedics will each receive a $2,000 one-time bonus, and part-time first responders will receive $1,000.

Each other county employee will receive a one-time bonus of $750 for full-time staff and $250 for part-time.

“It’s a way to reward especially the public safety employees, they are in a hazardous situation, dealing face-to-face with the public on a daily basis in emergency situations, so the Board of Supervisors thought they should get some kind of reward and hazard pay for that,” said County Administrator Dan O’Donnell.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county was forced to eliminate a 2.75-percent salary increase for all employees from its budget.

