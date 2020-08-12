Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigating shooting in northwest; no one arrested

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man.

About 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Oakland Boulevard NW about a person having been shot. They found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates this incident is connected to a report of shots fired late Tuesday night. There were no reports of injuries or property damage in that incident.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

