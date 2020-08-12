Advertisement

Rockbridge Co. Schools move fall start to Sept. 8

Thompson says he will be making a second recommendation to the School Board for the next nine weeks that begins November 10.
Courtesy Rockbridge County Public Schools
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County School Board endorsed a modified nine-week virtual curriculum Tuesday night that resulted in the start date of the semester moving from August 31 to September 8.

Division Superintendent Phillip Thompson said the school board’s choice to endorse his recommendation for the virtual format, “is based upon the most current trends and information on health conditions in the county; input from employee and parent surveys; recent emails sent to the Board; as well as the capacity of schools to provide a safe learning environment that maintains recommended social distancing requirements.”

On-site instruction for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and First Grade students will be for four days a week. Those children will attend their home school Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be virtual/digital days for students and teachers.

Thompson says he will be making a second recommendation to the School Board for the next nine weeks that begins November 10.

Rockbridge County Public Schools is holding a “Community Virtual Town Hall” on Thursday at 6 p.m. More on the event and the district’s plan for the year can be found here.

