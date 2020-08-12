Rockbridge County delays school opening

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County school board voted at a meeting Tuesday night to make some changes.

Rockbridge schools will now start September 8, instead of the originally planned late August opening, and will be entirely remote for grades two through twelve for the first nine weeks.

Administrators said they recommended the changes because of uncertainty over what returning college students might bring with them among other factors.

“With all those fears and anxieties and the students coming back into the universities here pretty soon, in the next week or so, those unanswered questions led the school board to believe maybe we need to hold off for about nine weeks and see what happens before we bring all of our students back into the schools,” Superintendent Dr. Phillip Thompson explained.

