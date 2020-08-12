Salem City Schools updates reopening plan

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem School Board made updates to its back-to-school plans Tuesday night.

Salem City Schools will open August 31 and will begin the academic year with two four-day weeks.

The city said the first two weeks of school will act as a “soft opening” for students and teachers. During this time, 25 percent of students, in all grades, will attend in-person classes one day per week.

Each student will be assigned an A, B, C or D day for in-person attendance.

This period will give the school system the opportunity to evaluate its policies and procedures to make sure it’s on the right track for students and teachers.

After the first two weeks, the schools will use their assessments and current health department recommendations to make a decision on increasing or decreasing in-person attendance.

Any student can choose 100 percent virtual learning. Currently, about 21 percent of Salem students have chosen that option.

