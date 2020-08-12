Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden’s running mate pick

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Virginia Senator Mark Warner reacted to his fellow Democratic colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), being named former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 Presidential election.

The historic announcement comes on the eve of the Democratic National Convention next week. Wednesday, Biden and Harris appeared for the first time together on stage in Delaware since the announcement, saying they offer Americans stronger leadership as the nation is weighed down by the burdens of a public health and economic crisis.

Harris’ ascent to Vice Presidential candidacy adds to her list of achievements for a woman of color in the legal and political worlds. She’s the first female district attorney for San Francisco, the first woman attorney general of California, the first Indian-American elected to the U.S. Senate and she is the second Black woman senator.

The campaign for President Donald Trump reacted to the news about Harris in this press statement below:

Trump campaign reacts to Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's VP pick (Trump campaign)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.