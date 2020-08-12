Advertisement

Slow moving storm could lead to flash flooding

Rain and storm chances rise today and will increase into the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather pattern changes for the rest of the week. A trough of low pressure and a frontal boundary will be draped across the region. This will stall out across the area, giving us a increasing chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week. It looks like it will even stick around through the weekend.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at Noon and continue through midnight in these highlighted counties. Heavy rain has occurred this morning in these counties, and any additional rainfall this afternoon could lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch will go into effect at noon today.
A flash flood watch will go into effect at noon today.(Grey)

WEDNESDAY

A front has stalled near the region and will linger over the area through the end of the week. Highs climb into the 80s to near 90, but this will depend of when storms develop. These storms will be slow moving and could lead to localized flash flooding.

A cold front becomes stationary with several rounds of showers developing along it.
A cold front becomes stationary with several rounds of showers developing along it.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY - SATURDAY

Models are showing a front lingering over the Carolinas from the middle of the week and into the weekend. This will increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average. Slow-moving rain and storms could bring heavy rain at times, increasing the risk of localized flash flooding. Highs toward the end of the week will hold in the mid 80s.

RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY: By the end of the week, just about everyone should have received some rain, if not multiple rounds of it. While rain totals will vary from place-to-place, a broad 1-2″ totals are anticipated through the end of the week with locally higher amounts in storms.

Several inches of rain are possible through the end of the week as a front stalls nearby.
Several inches of rain are possible through the end of the week as a front stalls nearby.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains unsettled as the front remains nearby. We’ll know more as we get closer, but Saturday appears to be the soggier of the two weekend days. Follow the forecast closely if you have outdoor plans.

THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. We expect it to strengthen in the next 48 hours and the system could become Tropical Storm Josephine. As it moves closer to the Caribbean, it will run into unfavorable conditions, so we may not hear of Josephine for long this season.

NHC 5AM Tropical Outlook
NHC 5AM Tropical Outlook(Grey)

Latest News

Forecast

More storms expected this afternoon.

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Forecast

A new system in the tropics; Storm chances increasing closer to home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A slow-moving front will bring an end to the 90s by midweek along with increasing storms.

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Storm chances will go up the next few days as a front stalls out.

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11, Noon Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11, Morning FastCast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT
Scattered showers and storms are possible again today. They should also be a bit more numerous as well. Watch out for heavy downpours.

Forecast

Midwest derecho being monitored; Should weaken overnight as it approaches the Tennessee Valley

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A slow-moving front will bring an end to the 90s by midweek along with increasing storms.

Forecast

Monday, August 10 - Overnight FastCast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
Our storm chances increase this week as a front nears the region.

Forecast

Monday, August 10, Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT

Forecast

Monday, August 10, Morning FastCast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT
Another hot day with lots of sunshine to start. We have a slight chance of a stray storm this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly quiet Monday, then gradually stormy this week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Few storms to begin week, then a lot more active.