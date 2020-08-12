Support staff needed this school year in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to hire more than 40 support staff members for this upcoming school year.

The district needs extra custodians, lunch and recess aides, daycare workers and bus drivers to provide extra help.

On Tuesday, the district held a job fair to look for extra assistance.

“Because the kids are only coming a half day we need people in the buildings to clean, to do the deep cleaning on Wednesdays and to make sure that we can provide childcare for our staff and parents,” said Assistant HR Director Dominick McKee.

You can still apply for these part time and full time positions online or over the phone:

www.mcps.org/jobs

540-382-5100

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.