Tractor-trailer fire leaves miles of delays along I-81N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect two miles of delays along I-81N stemming from a tractor-trailer fire at 4.6 miles north of Junction US 11 and 460 Exit 118-Christiansburg.

According to VDOT, the north right lane and shoulder are closed. All northbound traffic is being directed to leave the highway at Exit 118.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel say they responded to the scene Tuesday.

