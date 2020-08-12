Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: moments ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

Adding virtual support for ESL students

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
To help English as a Second Language (ESL) students succeed, Galax City Public Schools has invested in more resources this fall.

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

Charlottesville community, families of Aug. 2017 victims mark three years since tragedy

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
August 12, 2017 is a date deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in Charlottesville.

News

Anniversary of Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

Education

eBook designed for educators and parents during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Gaona
Parents around the world can download the free toolkit to help them transition children back to classrooms during the pandemic.

Consumer

Bedford County leaders cut ribbon on new broadband tower during crucial time for internet service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Just 16months ago, leader broke ground on the first in a series of new broadband towers in the county.