Woman found guilty after daughter drowned in New River
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY. (WDBJ) - A woman whose daughter drowned in the New River has been found guilty of cruelty/injury of a child, but not guilty of abuse/serious injury to a child.
Kimberly Moore faced trial Wednesday in Wythe County.
A Wythe County Grand Jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, in 2019.
Puckett pleaded guilty.
The two were arrested in 2018 after Moore’s three-year-old daughter Josie Burleson drowned.
They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie disappeared from them, while they were under the influence of meth.
A pre-sentence report is scheduled for December 2.
Click here for earlier stories about this case.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.