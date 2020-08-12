Woman found guilty after daughter drowned in New River

WYTHE COUNTY. (WDBJ) - A woman whose daughter drowned in the New River has been found guilty of cruelty/injury of a child, but not guilty of abuse/serious injury to a child.

Kimberly Moore faced trial Wednesday in Wythe County.

A Wythe County Grand Jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, in 2019.

Puckett pleaded guilty.

The two were arrested in 2018 after Moore’s three-year-old daughter Josie Burleson drowned.

They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie disappeared from them, while they were under the influence of meth.

A pre-sentence report is scheduled for December 2.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.