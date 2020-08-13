Advertisement

All inmates to be tested for COVID-19 at Roanoke City Jail

Four inmates and 14 staffers have already tested positive
Coronavirus image
(WTOK)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 tests will be administered to all inmates at the Roanoke City Jail.

The testing is in part because of positive tests of four inmates and 14 staffers at the jail.

The Roanoke City Jail’s contracted inmate medical provider, NaphCare, will begin administering the tests August 14, with expected results within 24-48 hours, on average, according to the jail.

Over the next week, the Virginia Department of Health will also assist the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office in testing all staff members, contract employees and vendors who have physical contact with the Jail or the Sheriff’s administrative areas.

“Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Virginia, along with positive cases within the jail,” according to a statement from the city, “we want to continue to take proactive measures to ensure we are doing everything possible to mitigate the situation. This preemptive testing approach will help identify asymptomatic individuals, and provide us with better information in order to manage the spread of COVID-19 in our facility.”

Already in place at the jail are the following:

 Screening of any inmate, staff member, contract employee, vendor or visitor before they are admitted to the Sheriff’s Office or Roanoke City Jail, with both a temporal thermometer screening and questionnaire

 Stopping all non-essential personnel from coming into the facility (volunteers, in person visits, non-contact attorney visits, etc)

 Temporarily suspending weekender programs, delayed confinement, inmate work crews, and court-ordered work force

 Enhanced arrestee medical screening process, which includes quarantining new inmates for 14 days before they are moved to general population

 Working with the court system, Public Defender’s office, and Commonwealth Attorney to lower the jail population by approximately 31%

 Requiring masks for jail staff

 Requiring masks for inmates when moving throughout the facility

 Providing additional PPE to staff and inmates, as needed

 Establishing isolation and quarantine protocols for new and symptomatic inmates

 Enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the facility

 Allowing inmates extra hygiene products and education on COVID-19 symptoms

 Waiving medical co-pays for any inmate experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

