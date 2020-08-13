Advertisement

Bedford County School Board meets Thursday night to discuss school year

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(BCPS Facebook Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss, and possibly take action on, the 2020-2021 school year.

Earlier-announced start dates for back-to-school are August 19 for elementary school, the 20th for middle school and the 24th for high school.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. August 13 in the School Board Office conference room at 311 South Bridge Street.

The meeting will be open to the public, but seating will be linited due to social distancing requirements, and masks will be required of anyone at the meeting. Priority seating will be given to people taking part in the meeting.

The public is encouraged to watch the meeting via live stream on the district’s YouTube channel here.

