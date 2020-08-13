Cleaning procedures in place on first day back at school

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday was the first day of school in the City of Radford.

As part of our series ‘The New Back to School’ we checked in with the district to see how it plans to keep everything clean.

At Belle Heth Elementary, students are learning to zombie walk by keeping their hands out to learn about physical distancing when following classmates through the halls, and they’re helping clean off their desks every two hours to help to limit the spread of germs.

“It’s so great to be back. We have been waiting and working so hard to get everything ready for the kiddos to come back,” said second grade teacher Brieanne Worrell. “We’re using hand sanitizer pretty much any time they get up from their chair; we sit down and use hand sanitizer right away, so if they have touched anything we’re getting rid of those germs.”

Safety reminders are posted everywhere in the classrooms and throughout the halls. Worrell even drew an example of six feet on the whiteboard in her classroom.

“It’s hard for a seven-year-old to know,” Worrell said. “We keep saying the magic six-feet rule, but it’s hard for them to know what that means.”

Visual and verbal cues with friendly reminders are how the teachers plan to help the students understand the new rules at school.

“We just keep reminding them in the most positive way possible so that they’ll eventually have that in the back of their mind without us saying it,” Worrell said.

Custodians like Josh Green are assigned to one part of the building.

“We’re just glad we could get some kids here because that’s what makes us go,” Green said.

Green hits door handles and high-touch surfaces four times a day with disinfectant spray, every two hours.

“We’ve always been able to sanitize; you just do it a little more in-depth now because of the virus, and it’s helped keep the germ factor down as much as possible,” Green said.

Although COVID-19 cases have doubled in the city since the beginning of the month, Superintendent Rob Graham said they’re working closely with the health department to do what’s best for the district.

“I know it’s a risk to have students in school and there’s a chance that somebody will contract COVID, but there’s also a huge risk to not have our students in school and I’m just thrilled that they’re there and so excited,” Graham said. “Right now we’re going to push forward and we have the support of an outstanding safety committee.”

The district has adopted a 50-percent model in the buildings. The Rockin’ R’s went in person Thursday. Friday, the Bobcats get their first day of school in person, and teachers get to do the entire process all over again.

