Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia; positive test percentage steady

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 103,622 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 102,521 reported Wednesday, a 1,101-case increase, which is higher than the 776-case increase reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

4,194 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,363 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,352 reported Wednesday.

1,301,909 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Wednesday.

1,258 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday, down from Tuesday’s 1,281, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,389 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pediatric coronavirus study launched in Virginia

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Participants’ blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

Coronavirus

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averaged 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for last two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The death rate remains alarmingly high for Americans suffering from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Chief Wilson weighs in on enforcement of new Blacksburg ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Now that Blacksburg has new rules in effect with the return of students, we checked in with Chief Anthony Wilson to see how the new ordinance will be enforced.

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

National Politics

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.