COVID hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia; positive test percentage steady

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 103,622 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 102,521 reported Wednesday, a 1,101-case increase, which is higher than the 776-case increase reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

4,194 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,363 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,352 reported Wednesday.

1,301,909 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Wednesday.

1,258 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday, down from Tuesday’s 1,281, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,389 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

