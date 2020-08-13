Advertisement

Fallon Park Elementary construction almost complete

The third and final phase of construction at Roanoke's Fallon Park Elementary School is almost complete.
The third and final phase of construction at Roanoke's Fallon Park Elementary School is almost complete.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A school construction project more than three years in the making is almost finished.

The first two phases of work at Fallon Park Elementary included a new library, cafeteria and classrooms.

Phase three renovated the existing gym and repurposed the old cafeteria into a fine arts wing.

Nikki Mitchem is the school’s principal.

“Even though it is a strange time right now, I think it’s still very prideful to have this building completed, to have our community section completed,” Mitchem told WDBJ7 Thursday morning. “I think we’re going to be creative on ways we can utilize this space during these difficult times, but we are ready to open our doors.”

Most of the old Fallon Park school has been demolished. Work on a new playground is underway. The work should be complete by early next month.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From COVID-19 to criminal justice reform, full calendar awaits Virginia lawmakers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond next week for a special session of the General Assembly. Their to-do list is long, with measures related to COVID-19, the state budget and criminal justice reform on the calendar.

News

United Way of the NRV donates money for PPE

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Thursday, the United Way of the New River Valley presented a check for $1,000 to Radford City Public Schools.

News

Fallon Park Elementary School Nearly Finished

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Celebrating 106 Years of Life

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Radford School Cleaning Procedures for First Day Back

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

State Lawmakers To Consider Criminal Justice Reform

Updated: 1 hours ago

Education

Teachers in Henry County adjusting to virtual learning as first week of school comes to an end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
No matter how many years they've spent in the classroom, virtual learning has brought new challenges to teachers and has made them to put in an extra effort to build relationships with their students.

News

Historic Riverside Park Outlook Restored

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Roanoke resident Venus Tucker turns 106

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Our Lady of the Valley threw her a birthday party.

Safety

MISSING: Search on for Halifax County teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Zackary Dudley is 14 yrs old, 5′5″ and 105 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.