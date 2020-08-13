Fallon Park Elementary construction almost complete

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A school construction project more than three years in the making is almost finished.

The first two phases of work at Fallon Park Elementary included a new library, cafeteria and classrooms.

Phase three renovated the existing gym and repurposed the old cafeteria into a fine arts wing.

Nikki Mitchem is the school’s principal.

“Even though it is a strange time right now, I think it’s still very prideful to have this building completed, to have our community section completed,” Mitchem told WDBJ7 Thursday morning. “I think we’re going to be creative on ways we can utilize this space during these difficult times, but we are ready to open our doors.”

Most of the old Fallon Park school has been demolished. Work on a new playground is underway. The work should be complete by early next month.

