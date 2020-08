ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The cause has not been determined for a house fire in Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 2700 block of Oakland Blvd NW. Crews found smoke and flames coming from a home.

No injuries have been reported, but four residents are displaced and will be staying with other family members.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.