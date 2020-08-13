Lexington city schools stay with plans to open August 31

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington City's school board met last night to review their opening plans.

They decided to stick with their plans to open August 31 with some students attending in person. Although this is in contrast to a number of local jurisdictions that decided to open later and remotely, including surrounding Rockbridge County, administrators say they believe the low rate of COVID in Lexington and small classes will allow it.

“Our plans may change like everyone else, but for the time being we’re feeling that we have a solid plan in place,” Superintendent “Rebecca Walters said. “We have good plans for safety and wellness of our students and staff, and we’re going to try to get students back in school if we possibly can.”

Teachers and staff are already in schools preparing for the year.

