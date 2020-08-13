Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever virtual hiring fair

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday it will hold its first-ever virtual hitting event.

The department said with the ongoing pandemic, it is looking for innovative ways to connect with potential recruits.

Lynchburg Police Department looks to add 26 officer positions to force

The virtual event will be held via Zoom and will include a question-and-answer session with staff from the Personnel and Recruiting Unit, along with a presentation on the process of becoming an officer.

P&R staff will also be available for private Zoom meetings to answer any questions.

The virtual hiring fair will take place Monday, August 31 at 6 p.m.

To join the meeting, click here.

For more information on the event, watch the video below:

