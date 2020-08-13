Lynchburg restores historic overlook at Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A cloudy day in Lynchburg won’t stop a view of the greenery in Amherst County.

The view comes courtesy of Riverside Park’s historic overlook, which just got a makeover.

“This is a great project that was really an iconic structure that was built in the 1930s, we believe,” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

After more than a year’s worth of work and coming in under the budget of $1.1M, the overlook has been restored.

It has its roots from the 1930s, when it was built by prison labor.

The same bricks used then were de-mortared and revitalized here.

“All the walls except for the one that’s actually facing the river had been completely taken apart. The original stone had been de-mortared and they actually rebuilt it all,” said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

Higgins also says this spot remains a popular option for weddings.

In fact, it’s already seen one wedding since its completion this month.

“This place is very special to a lot of people and it’s been here forever, so the restoration of it and making it safe so that it can be here for generations to come is very important to the city,” said Higgins.

And what used to be used as a planter has since been restored to its original state as a fountain. Loose change thrown in the water signifies the new beginning of an old piece of Lynchburg history.

An official ribbon-cutting for the overlook is slated for September.

