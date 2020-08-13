Advertisement

MISSING: Search on for Halifax County teen

Zachary Dudley
Zachary Dudley(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help looking for a boy missing since Wednesday night.

Zackary Dudley is 14 yrs old, 5′5″ and 105 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last reported seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Virgilina community. He was wearing a red/orange Underarmour shirt, black jogging pants and camo crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-476-3339.

