New brewery set to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new brewery is set to open in a few weeks in downtown Roanoke. The owners of Golden Cactus Brewing have been working about a year to make it all possible.

The brewery, located at the corner of 5th St. and Rorer Ave., will feature unique beers that can be difficult to find.

“We want to do beers that people haven’t had before,” said co-owner Evan Graham. “A lot of English beers. But I’m also going to do barrel-aged sours, I’m sure I’ll do stouts and things like that when the time comes. But basically I just want to make a good beer.”

When they are fully up and running, Graham said they plan to have about 12 beers on tap that they’ve crafted in house.

Graham said trying to open a business during a pandemic has been difficult, but they plan to take protective measures to keep staff and customers safe.

“We just want to do the right thing, but we also want to open and succeed,” he said. “It’s tough in times like these but we will deal with it as it comes.”

An exact opening date for Golden Cactus Brewing hasn’t been set, but Graham said it should be in the next few weeks. Follow their social media accounts for updates on the grand opening.

