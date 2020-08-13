One person dead following tractor-trailer crash on I-81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 81.

It happened Wednesday night at 9:42 p.m. at mile marker 143.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81, when it ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and fell approximately 40 feet off the bridge.

The driver died at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The southbound exit from Interstate 581 to Interstate 81 remains closed until the crash can be cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

