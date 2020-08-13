Advertisement

Pediatric coronavirus study launched in Virginia

(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will conduct a pediatric coronavirus disease serology study in Northern Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Serology tests look for antibodies in blood. If antibodies are found, that means there has been a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that can fight off infections.”

Interim results from Virginia’s ongoing adult serology study show about 2.4 percent of adults statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The new pediatric study, completed in collaboration with Inova Health System, will measure the proportion of children and teens with antibodies to COVID-19, according to the governor.

“The Commonwealth’s low exposure rate among adults is a testament to Virginians’ sacrifice and dedication in battling this virus,” said Governor Northam. “But as a pediatrician, I know children are often impacted by disease in a different way than adults. These studies provide key insight into how COVID-19 spreads among different ages and demographics groups. With this information, we are one step closer to beating this virus.”

Northern Virginia was picked for the project because of the number of confirmed COVID-19 pediatric cases reported in the region. Northam says Northern Virginia’s population is also diverse in terms of ethnicity, socioeconomic status and race, “which provides an important comparison to the rest of the Commonwealth.”

Inova Children’s Hospital will recruit up to 1,000 participants up to 19 years old who live in Northern Virginia and seek care at participating clinical sites. Participants’ blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

VDH will use the information collected from this project to estimate the total number of children who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus in Northern Virginia and statewide, including those who may have had mild or asymptomatic infections. VDH will also analyze children’s risk factors for COVID-19 infection, including age, underlying health conditions, sociodemographic characteristics, history of COVID-19 infection within households and childcare exposures. Preliminary results are expected by mid-September. 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia; positive test percentage steady

Updated: 1 hour ago
13,389 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

Coronavirus

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averaged 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for last two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The death rate remains alarmingly high for Americans suffering from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Chief Wilson weighs in on enforcement of new Blacksburg ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Now that Blacksburg has new rules in effect with the return of students, we checked in with Chief Anthony Wilson to see how the new ordinance will be enforced.

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.

National Politics

Running mates Biden, Harris kick off campaign

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear together for the first time as running mates as they kick off their campaign

National Politics

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.