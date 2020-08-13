Advertisement

Plans for new Roanoke bus terminal in jeopardy after zoning board vote

(WDBJ)
By Taia White
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a 5 to 2 vote, the Roanoke Board of Zoning appeals denied the city’s application for a special exception permit to develop a new bus terminal.

The special exception would allow construction of a $9.8 million bus terminal along Salem and Norfolk avenues.

The denial is also a blow to plans of redeveloping the current station at Campbell Court.

Assistant city manager Sherman Stovall gave WDBJ7 a statement saying “We are very disappointed with the decision of the Board of Zoning Appeals. We think the application and presentation of the application demonstrated conformity with established standards for the special exception. With respect to where does the project go from here, we will need to explore the options available to us and decide on a course of action.” 

The Board of Zoning Appeals have refused to comment on its decision.

The fair that was originally scheduled for the weekend of October 16th has been canceled by Bedford County Fair organizers.

