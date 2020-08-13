Advertisement

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue respond to McAfee Knob for person suffering allergic reaction

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the McAfee Knob Trail Thursday for a person suffering an allergic reaction.

Units responded around 10 a.m. for an individual who was having an allergic reaction due to a bee sting. The person was approximately 2 miles from the trail parking area at the Catawba Shelter.

Utility 10 with UTV 10 (Masons Cove) Medic 4 and 101, and Battalion 1 responded at approximately 10 a.m. this morning...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Medics made their way to the patient by 10:34 a.m. and brought the person back to the parking area by 11:25. The patient was treated, but refused transport to a hospital.

