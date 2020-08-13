Roanoke County Fire & Rescue respond to McAfee Knob for person suffering allergic reaction
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the McAfee Knob Trail Thursday for a person suffering an allergic reaction.
Units responded around 10 a.m. for an individual who was having an allergic reaction due to a bee sting. The person was approximately 2 miles from the trail parking area at the Catawba Shelter.
Medics made their way to the patient by 10:34 a.m. and brought the person back to the parking area by 11:25. The patient was treated, but refused transport to a hospital.
