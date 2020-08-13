Roanoke County teacher shares her experience teaching summer school under pandemic rules

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As school districts across our hometowns prepare to bring students back to school, some teachers in Roanoke County have already experienced what teaching during a pandemic will look like when they taught two weeks of summer school.

Many teachers said they were surprised by just how quickly and positively the students reacted to the new rules.

Lauren Peters is busy decorating one of her 5th grade classrooms for the upcoming school year.

“I always want it to be new and different for them,” she said as she taped one of her student’s names to the door.

However, the cactus name tags probably won’t be the first change students notice when they walk in the room.

"I think this is the hardest part, the separating everyone out. We're always working in groups. Our desks are always at the beginning of the year in groups because we do so much collaboration with these kids. And that's been the hardest part for me to wrap my head around is the fact that they are all separated."

Peters has already gotten a taste of what school will be like this year after teaching two weeks of summer school under the same restrictions.

“It’s definitely different,” she said. “But the kids who came for summer school did phenomenal.”

She was surprised by just how adaptable they were to the mask policy.

“If I was moving around to check on something at their desk with them, it was, ‘Oh, I need to put my mask on,” she imitated her students’ eagerness to obey. “It was fine.”

Students’ respect for the rules and expectations gives her a lot of confidence moving forward in the fall.

“We are so happy to be back and to see these kids,” she smiled, hoping that kids learn a lesson even more important than math or reading.

“To have the confidence in themselves to go through something so difficult and come out the other side, I think this year is going to be the year where like, ‘See! You did do it! You can do this!’ And if you can do this, you can do anything,” Peters said.

Peters and the rest of the Roanoke County school district go back to school on Aug. 24.

