Roanoke County teachers set up classrooms to comply with pandemic restrictions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Teachers in Roanoke County are busy getting their classrooms ready for students to return. The county school district has decided to partially bring students back for in-person learning on a hybrid schedule, which means some changes are necessary for everyone’s safety.

In the hallways of Fort Lewis Elementary, extra desks and tables are stacked against the walls.

“All the tables are gone because we had to do whatever we could to make desks available,” second grade teacher, Deede Clifford said. “And we literally had two yard sticks that we had to fit and measure to make sure we had them the six feet apart.”

Clifford is working alongside her friend and fellow Fort Lewis teacher, Joy Watson to teach second grade this year.

“As teachers, we’re traveling, so I’ll go from this classroom to the other classroom,” Clifford explained.

Students, meanwhile, will stay in their one classroom the whole day. And since they won’t be able to get up and walk around, Deede said there will be lion paw prints in front of each desk.

“That’s going to kind of be their movement spot,” she said, adding that this is where they’ll be able to work on the floor, stretch and play games. “Cause that’s a long day to be in the same seat.”

Another change is that there will no longer be bins of community school supplies.

“They’re going to keep their stuff all day and we’re not going to share,” Watson said. “And I think that’s doable as well.”

Doable, flexible and adaptable are all words these teachers use to describe what the new school year will look like.

“I think that’s the gift of the teacher, is that you just kind of know what to do in any situation. And we always have to be ready,” Watson smiled behind her mask. “But the main thing is is that I just think this is a great opportunity no matter what.”

Roanoke County goes back to school Aug. 24.

