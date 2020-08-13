Advertisement

Roanoke County teachers set up classrooms to comply with pandemic restrictions

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Teachers in Roanoke County are busy getting their classrooms ready for students to return. The county school district has decided to partially bring students back for in-person learning on a hybrid schedule, which means some changes are necessary for everyone’s safety.

In the hallways of Fort Lewis Elementary, extra desks and tables are stacked against the walls.

“All the tables are gone because we had to do whatever we could to make desks available,” second grade teacher, Deede Clifford said. “And we literally had two yard sticks that we had to fit and measure to make sure we had them the six feet apart.”

Clifford is working alongside her friend and fellow Fort Lewis teacher, Joy Watson to teach second grade this year.

“As teachers, we’re traveling, so I’ll go from this classroom to the other classroom,” Clifford explained.

Students, meanwhile, will stay in their one classroom the whole day. And since they won’t be able to get up and walk around, Deede said there will be lion paw prints in front of each desk.

“That’s going to kind of be their movement spot,” she said, adding that this is where they’ll be able to work on the floor, stretch and play games. “Cause that’s a long day to be in the same seat.”

Another change is that there will no longer be bins of community school supplies.

“They’re going to keep their stuff all day and we’re not going to share,” Watson said. “And I think that’s doable as well.”

Doable, flexible and adaptable are all words these teachers use to describe what the new school year will look like.

“I think that’s the gift of the teacher, is that you just kind of know what to do in any situation. And we always have to be ready,” Watson smiled behind her mask. “But the main thing is is that I just think this is a great opportunity no matter what.”

Roanoke County goes back to school Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke County teacher shares her experience teaching summer school under pandemic rules

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Many teachers said they were surprised by just how quickly and positively the students reacted to the new rules.

News

New brewery set to open in Roanoke

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Josh Birch
A new brewery is set to open in a few weeks in downtown Roanoke.

News

One person dead following tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer accident on I-81 North.

News

New Roanoke bus terminal in limbo, as project is denied key permit

Updated: 6 hours ago
The multi-million dollar project was set to bring a new, open-air bus terminal to what's now a parking lot in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

In-person classes begin at Radford University as COVID-19 cases double in city

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday marked the first day of in-person classes for Radford University just as cases of COVID-19 have doubled in the city.

Coronavirus

Chief Wilson weighs in on enforcement of new Blacksburg ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Now that Blacksburg has new rules in effect with the return of students, we checked in with Chief Anthony Wilson to see how the new ordinance will be enforced.

News

Plans for new Roanoke bus terminal in jeopardy after zoning board vote

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Taia White
In a 5 to 2 vote, the Roanoke Board of Zoning appeals denied the city’s application for a special exception permit to develop a new bus terminal.

News

Sen. Kaine Speaks Out in Support of Sen. Harris

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

New Broadband Tower

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

2020 Bedford County Fair canceled

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taia White
The fair that was originally scheduled for the weekend of October 16 has been canceled by Bedford County Fair organizers.