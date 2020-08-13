Roanoke resident Venus Tucker turns 106

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman celebrated a milestone birthday Thursday. Venus Tucker turned 106. Our Lady of the Valley threw her a birthday party, complete with live music and of course, birthday cake.

Over the past month, the facility has been collecting cards for Tucker. She received more than 2,600.

“I was surprised, I wonder where in the world did all these people come from, that’s what I want to know, how the message got out,” Tucker said.

She says God has blessed her with a long and happy life.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.