Showers and storms develop with pockets of heavy rainfall

Localized flash flooding possible through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A stationary boundary continues to be draped across our region and will hang out through the weekend. We could see a few stray showers each morning, but most of the heaviest rainfall will take place each afternoon. Showers and storms will again develop today with pockets of heavy rainfall. Some areas have already seen a good amount of rain, so more showers could lead to localized flash flooding. The heaviest of the activity should take place Friday and Saturday. We should see slightly drier air move in on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A stationary front will be the focal point for more showers and storms.
A stationary front will be the focal point for more showers and storms.(WDBJ)

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a good portion of our area from noon today through midnight tonight. Showers and storms will develop again today, especially this afternoon. Some storms may contain pockets of heavy rainfall and with the already saturated ground this could lead to localized flash flooding.

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch from noon today through midnight tonight.
The NWS has issued a flash flood watch from noon today through midnight tonight.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Abundant moisture along with a lingering front will lead to another day of showers and storms Thursday and Friday that will be heavy at times. The best coverage begins in our mountain counties and then drifts around into the afternoon. By late afternoon, we could have showers/storms just about anywhere.

PROJECTED RAINFALL: By the end of the week, just about everyone should have received some rain, if not multiple rounds of it. While rain totals will vary from place-to-place, broad 1-2″ totals are anticipated through Saturday with locally higher amounts of 2-5″ in any slow-moving storms.

Showers and storms develop each day with pockets of heavy rain.
THE WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

The weekend remains unsettled as the front remains nearby. We’ll know more as we get closer, but Saturday appears to be the soggier of the two weekend days. Follow the forecast closely if you have outdoor plans. We should finally see more sunshine early next week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday.

A cool weekend ahead.
THE TROPICS

Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. We expect it to strengthen in the next 48 hours and the system could become Tropical Storm Josephine. As it moves closer to the Caribbean, it will run into unfavorable conditions, so we may not hear of Josephine for long this season.

Tropical Depression #11 latest track.
Tropical Depression #11 latest track.(WDBJ)

