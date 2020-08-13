Advertisement

Small Businesses in Lynchburg can get a boost as part of recovery program

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held the free webinar Thursday to convey coronavirus' impact on the community.
By Taia White
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Small businesses in Lynchburg affected by COVID-19 could be eligible to receive financial assistance.

The funds come from a program the city launched called the CARES Small Business Recovery Grant Program that aids Virginia businesses that had to close or were restricted due to the pandemic.

According to a press release, Lynchburg City Council has chosen to use part of the funds to directly support smaller businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Mayor Maryjane Dolan. “City Council is pleased that we could make this funding available to assist them during this stressful financial time. We understand that we must work together to remain Lynchburg Strong!”

The program is administered by the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg and the Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

You can find more information about this program here.

Applications will open September 1, 2020 and must be submitted by September 8.

